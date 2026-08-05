Chehlum procession commemorating martyrs of Karbala organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Anjuman-e-Imamia (A-e-I) today organized a procession marking Chehlum, the 40th day of mourning for the martyrs of Karbala.

A three-day mourning program was held from August 1 to August 3, addressed by Maulana Zaffar Mehdi of Nowgama Sadaat.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Zaffar spoke on the significance of the sacrifice made by Imam Hussain (a.s) and his 72 companions.

He said, "The lessons of Karbala teach people to stand against oppression."

His address drew connections between the values of Karbala and the challenges of today's world.

A Shabih-e-Zuljina was also taken out from the house of Late Haji Rustam Ali Khan.

People from different faiths and regions of Jammu attended the majlis to pay tribute to the martyrs.

President of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Syed Amanat Ali Shah, said that Islam endures today because of the sacrifice (shahadat) of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his 72 companions, who gave everything for the sake of humanity and Islam.

He noted that even after 1,400 years, people continue to observe Moharram with the same passion and devotion.

Sohail Kazmi, Prof Sujat Khan, Syed Ayaz Naqvi and Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners today also participated in the Chehlum (Arbaeen) procession at Kunfer Chanderkote in Ramban district.

The procession began from the Imam Bargah at Kunfer and culminated at the symbolic Karbala, with mourners carrying Alam (sacred standards) and other religious symbols.

Before the procession, Maulana Syed Samar Kazmi addressed the gathering and highlighted the life, teachings and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), who laid down his life along with 72 companions, including members of his family, in the plains of Karbala while standing against oppression and injustice.