SINGAPORE, Nov 7: Indian master chef Sanjeev Kapoor is among the world's six chefs whose signature dishes are part of a SGD 2 billion (approximately Rs 14,663.90 crore) upgrade Singapore Airlines is rolling out across its global network.

Kapoor's 'Shahi Thali' and 'Ruchi Thali', for first class and business class, are among more than 100 new and refreshed dishes SIA is introducing in its in-flight menu category.

The airline made the announcement at the introduction of its next-generation long-haul cabin products, starting in the second half of next year.

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"In-flight dining is about much more than the meal itself," said the airline's senior vice president for customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik.

More than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses and desserts are being introduced across all cabin classes under SIA's Chief Selections.

As chief guests, Kapoor is joined by Monica Galetti from the United Kingdom, Spain's Nandu Jubany, New Zealand's Sid Sahrawat, Japan's Yoshihiro Murata and China's Zhu Jun. (PTI)