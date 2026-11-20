Srinagar, Nov 20: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday alleged that cheating has become the norm and sought an impartial probe into the conduct of the recruitment examinations by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Addressing a press conference here, Iltija also demanded cancellation of forthcoming recruitment examinations by the JKSSB till the people involved in "facilitating cheating" are identified.

She also urged the government to cancel all upcoming exams until "the big fish" within JKSSB, and the government employees facilitating cheating, are identified.

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"On November 15, JKSSB held an exam for Finance Accounts Assistant. This was advertised for 600 positions, and approximately 1,60,000 candidates across the Union Territory appeared for the exam. A few days later, Police busted a cheating racket, in which four modules were caught, and eight wireless devices, 22 mobile phones, and four vehicles were seized," she said.

She claimed that while the JKSSB claims that this is an exceptional case, the claim is "completely wrong and a lie".

"We have been seeing that since 2019, whenever the Jammu and Kashmir government has conducted any recruitment, every single exam has been rigged," she claimed, adding that it is not an exception.

Alleging that there is a very "sophisticated racket", Iltija said, "It is a mafia. It is a proper mafia operating with the collusion and aid of government employees themselves."

The PDP leader appealed to the government to conduct an impartial inquiry as soon as possible.

"We cannot hold the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, their dreams, and their future hostage to your inefficiency, corruption, and lack of honesty," she said. (Agencies)