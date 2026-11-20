PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday alleged that cheating has become the norm and sought an impartial probe into the conduct of the recruitment examinations by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Addressing a press conference here, Iltija also demanded cancellation of forthcoming recruitment examinations by the JKSSB till the people involved in "facilitating cheating" are identified.

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She also urged the government to cancel all upcoming exams until "the big fish" within JKSSB, and the government employees facilitating cheating, are identified. She claimed that while the JKSSB claims that this is an exceptional case, the claim is "completely wrong and a lie".