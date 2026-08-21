Charter Plane Crash Kills 8 Near Remote Radar Site In Western Alaska, Military Says

JUNEAU, Alaska, Aug 21: A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed at a remote radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, killing all on board, the U.S. military said.

The crash happened at Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, approximately 450 miles (725 km) west of Anchorage, Alaska.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and Eleventh Air Force. (AP)