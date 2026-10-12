Charri Yatra taken out from Brahman Sabha to Mata Vaishno Devi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: A Charri Yatra was taken out from Brahman Sabha, Parade, Jammu, today to Mata Vaishno Devi on the occasion of first Navratra, continuing a tradition initiated 44 years ago by Ashok Gupta.

The procession started from Brahman Sabha and passed through the bazaars of the old city before the participants boarded buses for Katra.

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During the pilgrimage, the sacred Jot will be carried on the shoulders of devotees along with silver Charri.

The Jot will be lit from the sacred flame at the Purani Gufa shrine and later brought back to Jammu for installation at the temple of Yadho Ram Ji in Rani Park.

Gupta appealed to people to visit the temple and light the Jot to be taken to their respective homes and kept in their places of worship.

He said he would pray at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi for the safety and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those present were Rahul, Abhishek, Ashish, Ashu, Sushil, Fauji, Narinder, Kishore, Mohan, Bittu, Akshaye, Sunil, Sandhya, Bhajo and Sheela, besides Nirmal and several others.