Charles Chaplin: My Autobiography

Suman K Sharma

s2m2nr@gmail.com

Charles Chaplin, alias 'Charlie' Chaplin - that 5 feet-5 inches, 60-64 kg, bowler-hatted, toothbrush-mustached and cane-wielding man still counts among the most recognizable figures of the world even half a century after his death. With his baggy pants, oversized shoes, and duck-like waddle, he has left us a lasting image of dignity, defiance and frailty. But how did the 'Little Tramp' look at himself? His AUTOBIOGRAPHY renders a fair idea both of the man he was and of his times. He did not have much of a formal education though. This led some critics to believe that the book could be the work of a ghostwriter. But there is considerable internal evidence in the text establishing that it was Charles Chaplin himself who wrote it during his early seventies. Published in 1964, the book has since been translated into twenty-five languages.

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Charles Chaplin was not just a comedian but a writer, director, producer, and a composer as well. In fact, he was much more besides. Born a Dickensian waif in the late nineteenth century, he charmed the masses with his charisma, and became an icon for the film industry throughout the world. Our own Raj Kapoor was inspired by him as can be seen in the films, AWARA (1951), SHREE 420 (1955) and MERA NAAM JOKER (1970). England was the country of Charles Chaplin's birth where he honed his talent; America was the land where he spent most of his life and saw his wildest dreams come true; and Switzerland became his final resting place where he breathed his last in 1977 at the age of 88. He married four times and reared 11 children.

Charles Chaplin's career sprouted out of his difficult childhood. Barely five, he found himself pushed onto the stage to entertain a musical hall audience. Hannah, his mother was actually to perform there. But her voice failed her, which meant there would be nothing to eat at her home. The onus then fell on little Charlie who accompanied her. He says: "I remember standing in the wings when Mother's voice cracked and went into a whisper. The audience began to laugh…. I did not quite understand what was going on…." Hannah pleaded with the stage manager, who agreed to let the child perform in her place. Charlie began to sing. In his own words again: "Half-way through, a shower of money poured on to the stage. Immediately, I stopped and announced that I would pick up the money first and sing afterwards. This caused much laughter. The stage manager came on with a handkerchief and helped me to gather it up. I thought he was going to keep it. This thought was conveyed to the audience and increased their laughter, especially when he walked off with it with me anxiously following him. Not until he handed it to Mother did I return and continue to sing."

A Book That I Read

Making others laugh became serious business for Charles Chaplin. He lived with Mother Hannah and half-brother, Sydney, in a cramped little Victorian garret. Mother had health problems. His alcoholic father too could not support the family. Mother had to move to a workhouse, a public institution that provided food and shelter in return for manual work. Charlie and Sydney were admitted to a school run for needy children. There, Charlie picked up rudiments of education. He learnt to speak well and recite poetry. During this period, Mother had to be consigned to a lunatic asylum. The turn of events saw the 8-year-old brought under the charge of Mr. Jackson who ran a troupe of entertainers. Charlie practised dancing and acrobatics. Along with dancing he imbibed the essentials of music as well. Mother recovered and was reunited with him. They were poor, yet happy. For a short while, Charlie had an opportunity even to live the life of the rich at the house of a friend of Mother's. His grooming gave him confidence enough to stand among the elite on equal terms.

Charlie's association with Mr. Jackson, however, came to an end when Mother thought his dancing routine was giving him asthma. The school was closed for vacation. With nothing else to do to supplement family's income, he joined a group of wood choppers - men who chopped blocks of wood to splinters for use as firewood. But he was not meant to be a wood-chopper all his life. Theatre was in his blood. By the time he reached 17 years of age, he was performing as a commercial artiste. It was around this time that Fred Karno signed him for a major role in a slapstick pantomime show titled THE FOOTBALL MATCH. Karno was an acrobat by profession who ran some thirty companies staging musical comedies. Charlie found an appreciative employer in him. His weekly wage was 4 pounds sterling now - more than 81,000 rupees in today's Indian currency. Three years later, in 1909, he was in Paris with Karno's troupe.

Then, one rainy November day of 1910, Charlie landed on the shores of America as a comic artiste of Karno's vaudeville setup. He was superb on the stage. Something much bigger was lying in wait for him. In 1913, his manager handed him a telegram from a Broadway movie company, the Keystone Films. There was a little confusion. His name had been misspelt as 'Chaffin'. Chaplin grabbed the opportunity with both his hands. Come 1914 and he had established his persona of the Little Tramp in the movie, MAKING A LIVING. During that year alone he was featured in as many as 35 Keystone films. The nine years that followed saw Chaplin making 37 movies for prominent Broadway production houses, including such classics as A DOG'S LIFE (1918) and THE KID (1920).

At the age of 34, he had earned name and fame enough to dictate his terms. Realising that the film companies were skimming away a lion's share of profit, he played a key role in founding in 1923 a joint venture of the artistes called 'The United Artists Films'. By then he had already established himself not only as an actor, but script-writer, director and music director as well. Charles Chaplin remained the mainstay of The United Artists Films till 1957, even after his exile from the US five years earlier. During that period, he produced nine full-length films. It was the time 'talkies' were edging out the silent movies.

In silent movies, as in the talkies, his comedy arose from strong emotion and that made laughter all the more real. During the period 1910s to 1940s, when Chaplin made most of his movies, the Western World was in tumult. Rapid transformation, two devastating wars, the great Depression and the rise of dictatorship had taken a heavy toll of the Westerners' equanimity. Chaplin's sensitive mind responded to the turbulence in way that resonated with his viewers. A DOG'S LIFE (1918), for instance, opens with a tramp rescuing a delicate-looking dog in a dog fight. This sequence is followed by rescue of a girl from a dance hall where she is leading a dog's life. Charlie finds a parallel between the life of a struggling human being with that of a street dog. He produced THE GOLD RUSH in 1925 as a comedic take on the mindless pursuit of fortune. Restored in 1942 as a talkie, it shows Charlie and a fellow prospector eating boiled shoe leather as there is nothing else to eat in the snowy region where their greed has landed them. In a droll way, THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) was inspired by the fact that both Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin wore the same type of toothbrush mustache. A more hard-hitting - and at the same time boisterous - sketch of the Europe's all-time villain is yet to be made.

Charlie Chaplin was not born great, yet he achieved greatness by dint of his qualities of the head and the heart.