Charitable gesture by AIBOC on Bank National Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Marking the eve of Bank Nationalization Day, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), Jammu & Kashmir Unit, organized a charitable initiative by donating 50 mattresses to Balgran – a charitable home for destitute children at Channi Rama Jammu.

The mattresses were donated through the generous voluntary contributions made by officers posted at the SBI Administrative Office Jammu, reflecting the banking fraternity’s enduring commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

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Speaking on the occasion, AIBOC representatives said that Bank Nationalization was a landmark step in India’s economic history, aimed at making banking accessible to every section of society. The ideals of financial inclusion, equitable development, and service to the nation continue to inspire public sector bank officers, who remain committed not only to strengthening the banking system but also to contributing to the welfare of society.

The representatives of Balgran expressed their heartfelt gratitude to AIBOC and all the contributing officers for the thoughtful gesture. AIBOC J&K reaffirmed its commitment to undertaking such humanitarian initiatives in the future and called upon all stakeholders to continue supporting causes that bring hope and dignity to the underprivileged.