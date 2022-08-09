Chari Mubarak of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji reaches Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 9: POONCH, Aug 9: The Chari Mubarak of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji was taken out with great religious fervour and enthusiasm by the hundreds devotees from Dashnami Akhara Mandir, Poonch to Mandi town today.

Led by famous religious personality of the area, Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandleshwar, Swami Vishavatma- nand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, the grand Shobha Yatra/ Chari Mubarak reached the holy township of Rajpura Mandi, about 23 kms from Poonch this afternoon.

A vehicle had been decorated as chariot with flowers and buntings for Swami Ji, followed by a large number of devotees accompanying Chari Mubarak, raising religious slogans in the praise of Lord Shiva. The Shobha Yatra was accorded grand reception enroute by the people from other communities as well. Under elaborate security arrangements Yatra reached safely at the Shrine of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji at Mandi. Charri Mubarak will stay there at the shrine for two days and then return on the day of Rakshabandan after performing special Pooja.

Earlier, traditional Chari Pujan was performed with the chanting of Vedic mantras and Havan at Dashnami Akhara Mandir at Ponch in the morning. Besides, Swami Ji, BJP president from J&K UT, Ravinder Raina, Ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta, DIG- Poonch Rajouri, SSP and DC Poonch, local Army Commander besides members of Sanatan Dharma Sabha and other organizations were present on the occasion. Chari Mubarak was given Guard of Honour by the J&K Police before leaving for the Sharine at Mandi.

It is said that Shri Budha Amarnath shrine is the place in these Himalyan ranges, where Mehrishi Pulast, the grandfather of King Ravana of Lanka, had worshipped Lord Shiva for many years and the Lord after being pleased with his hard worship, had appeared there in the form of Lingam after giving a glimpse to Mehrishi Pulast. The river flowing near the shrine which further flows along Poonch city is known as river Pulast on the name of Ravana’s grandfather.