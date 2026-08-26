Chari Mubarak Marks Culmination Of Budha Amarnath Yatra In Poonch; Deputy CM, Legislators Participate

POONCH, Aug 26: Amid religious and spiritual fervour, the Chari Mubarak Yatra was conducted in Poonch, marking the formal culmination of the revered Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

Led by Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, the procession commenced from the Dashnami Akhara Mandir in Poonch, making its way to the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Shrine at Rajpura, Mandi.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, MLA Kalakote Thakur Randhir Singh, former MLC Vibodh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Sandeep Wazir besides other officers of the civil administration and police were present.

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The Chari Mubarak Yatra was preceded by a special Puja and Havan, amid the resounding chants of Vedic Mantras, at the Akhara Mandir Poonch. Swami Vishavatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, along with numerous religious dignitaries, Yatris and locals congregated for this auspicious occasion.

Following the puja, a guard of honour was accorded to the holy mace and the Yatra to Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple was started amidst the participation of hundreds of devotees from across the nation, who offered prayers and chanted slogans in reverence to Lord Shiva.

Subsequently, a grand religious gathering was held at a nearby hall, where Swami Ji and other dignitaries delivered enlightening speeches on communal harmony, brotherhood and peace in the region.

The Chari Mubarak Yatra spanned a distance of 25 kilometers, with pilgrims making halts at various stalls arranged by the locals, providing food and refreshments.

The ancient Shrine of Lord Shiva, situated in the mountains of pir panjal, holds great significance as it is believed to be the place where Rishi Pulatsya, the grandfather of King Ravana of Lanka, engaged in worship for several decades. The Pulast River, flowing from the Loran-Mandi mountains of Pir Panjal to Poonch, derives its name from this revered saint.

The Chari Mubarak was welcomed at Mandi with immense enthusiasm and spiritual zeal, as people from all faiths joined together in celebrating the procession. With resounding chants of Lord Shiva's name, the sacred Chari Mubarak was carried to the Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Temple, where special prayers were conducted, encompassing the entire place in divine spirituality.

The Chari Mubarak will remain in the temple for two days and will be brought back on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. With this, the ten-day-long Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra reached a formal conclusion, leaving behind a trail of devotion and blessings. The locals would continue to visit the temple to pay obeisance and receive blessings of the Lord Shiva.