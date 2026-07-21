Charge order must reflect application of mind: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed an order framing charges against a Kathua resident in an alleged heroin trafficking case, holding that the trial court had passed the order mechanically and without assigning reasons.

Justice M A Chowdhary set aside the November 24, 2025 order of the Principal Sessions Judge, Samba, to the extent it related to accused Mohd Aslam alias Royal and remanded the matter to the trial court for fresh consideration of the charges.

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The accused is facing trial in a case titled NCB versus Sukhjinder Singh and others, arising out of NCR Crime No. 4 of 2023 registered under Sections 8, 21, 29 and 60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that it had received information that three persons would transport a commercial quantity of heroin from Amritsar to Samba for delivery to Aslam near NH-44 in the Ghagwal area.

According to the NCB, its team intercepted a vehicle during the intervening night of June 12 and 13, 2023, and found three persons inside. The agency claimed that a motorcycle rider approaching the spot fled after noticing the NCB personnel and abandoned the motorcycle.

The NCB further alleged that the accused’s Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered from the motorcycle and that call-detail records showed several calls between him and an alleged supplier before the seizure.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Amjed Khan argued that no contraband had been recovered from Aslam and that there was no independent or corroborative material connecting him with the alleged conspiracy.

He contended that the case against the petitioner was primarily based on the statements of co-accused recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, which were inadmissible in view of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Toofan Singh.

Central Government Standing Counsel Eishaan Dadhichi, appearing vice Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, opposed the petition and argued that the accused’s alleged presence at the spot, his flight and the recovery of identity documents from the motorcycle constituted sufficient material for framing charges.

After examining the record, the High Court observed that the trial court had neither discussed the prosecution material nor considered the objections raised by the accused. “The impugned order was passed in a cryptic manner without assigning reasons,” the High Court observed, adding that the charges appeared to have been framed mechanically and without application of mind.

The High Court said the charge stage was a crucial stage of a criminal trial and, particularly in a contested matter, the pleas raised by an accused were required to be considered before arriving at a prima facie conclusion.

Holding that the trial court’s order was unsustainable, the High Court quashed it only to the extent of Mohd Aslam and directed the Sessions Court to reconsider the question of charge afresh.