Chardham Yatra Temporarily Halted Due To Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN, Jul 20: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand was temporarily halted on Monday in view of heavy rains and landslides along the route, officials said.

The Yatra has been halted as a precautionary measure in view of the red and orange alert warning of heavy rainfall, they said.

Landslides have hit the route of the yatra following heavy rainfall.

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The administration has directed local authorities to ensure that no pilgrim is allowed to proceed in view of the inclement weather.

The Chardham Yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri started in April this year. (Agencies)