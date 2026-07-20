Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Chardham Yatra Temporarily Halted Due To Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand

Chardham Yatra Temporarily Halted Due To Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN, Jul 20: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand was temporarily halted on Monday in view of heavy rains and landslides along the route, officials said. The Yatra has been halted as a precautionary measure in view of the red and...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:33 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

DEHRADUN, Jul 20: The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand was temporarily halted on Monday in view of heavy rains and landslides along the route, officials said.

The Yatra has been halted as a precautionary measure in view of the red and orange alert warning of heavy rainfall, they said.

Landslides have hit the route of the yatra following heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

The administration has directed local authorities to ensure that no pilgrim is allowed to proceed in view of the inclement weather.

The Chardham Yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri started in April this year. (Agencies)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra