Char Dham Yatra suspended, schools shut, 5 dead as heavy rain lashes UP, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand

RANCHI/LUCKNOW/DEHRADUN, Sep 26: Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, where authorities had to suspend Char Dham Yatra till September 27.

UP bore the brunt of the depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh. The weather system, which was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast UP, has brought heavy showers and as many as 63 districts recorded rainfall above normal, with some areas facing a moderate risk of flash floods.

Six people were killed in separate rain-related incidents, with all the casualties reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

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The heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds also damaged standing crops in rural areas and over 100 houses across the state, as it received 19 times the normal rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning; Farrukhabad recorded 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar received 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times the normal rainfall.

In Jharkhand, torrential rain inundated low-lying areas, affecting vehicle movement and pushing several rivers above danger levels.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water in some areas, while several vehicles were stranded on waterlogged roads.

At least six flights, including three arrivals and three departures, were cancelled at Birsa Munda Airport due to the inclement weather, an official said.

Schools remained closed in several districts, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur, following orders issued by the respective district administrations.

In East Singhbhum district, Subernarekha river was flowing 2.02 metres above the danger level, while Kharkai river was 4.50 metres above the danger mark.

The water level at Kanke Dam, also known as Gonda Dam, in Ranchi reached 27.05 feet against its capacity of 28 feet, another official said.

Water levels also rose significantly in Ranchi's Hatia and Getalsud dams, he said.

Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which has already been suspended multiple times this year due to inclement weather conditions, was paused once again on Saturday till September 27.

Schools were shut in five districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Red' and 'Orange' alerts for several parts of the state.

Most parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rain since morning, while high-altitude areas witnessed intermittent snowfall. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or major damage in the state, officials said.

The tribal district of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur, received the season's first snowfall, while many parts of the state, including Shimla and Dharamshala, received light rain.

The Kuno Charang area under Pooh tehsil in Kinnaur received snowfall during the day, while the rest of the district received rainfall.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has predicted continuous rain across the state till September 29, after which it will decrease in intensity.

While light rain will continue in the middle hills, the weather will remain dry in the plains, low and high hills till October 2, the weather office said.

In the eastern part of the country, the intensity of rainfall across south Bengal is likely to decrease from Sunday as the weather system influencing it was moving away from the state.

Most areas in the region are likely to remain largely dry from Sunday, with only isolated light showers accompanied by thunderstorms likely, the weather office said.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a 'yellow' alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts in north Bengal on Saturday.

Other districts of north Bengal may also witness thunderstorms and rainfall, but the intensity is likely to decrease from Sunday, it said.

The northwestern state of Rajasthan witnessed light rainfall at isolated places, with Salumber and Jayal in Nagaur recording the highest rainfall of three mm each.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan from Sunday due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Delhi temperatures dropped below normal after light rains and thunderstorms lashed the city.

The IMD said that Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the minimum temperature between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below the normal and a one-degree decrease from the day before.

The maximum temperature was logged at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below the normal and a 3.8-degree decrease from the day before. (PTI)