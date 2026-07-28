Char Dham Yatra suspended for two days

DEHRADUN, July 28: The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday due to landslides blocking pilgrimage routes and a heavy rain alert, an officer said.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop said the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday for the safety of pilgrims.

The yatra routes have been blocked at several locations due to landslides and a heavy rainfall alert has also been issued by the weather department, he said.

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The pilgrimage will resume once the weather conditions improve and the routes are deemed safe, the officer said. (PTI)