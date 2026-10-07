Char Dham Yatra Sets New Record With Over 56 Lakh Pilgrims

Dehradun, Oct 7: Strength of devotees coming for Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand has set a new benchmark as it recorded more than 56 lakh footfalls in the ongoing pilgrimage season so far.

A statement issued by the state government stated that number of devotees coming to Char Dham Yatra in 2026 has crossed 56.18 lakh. This is more than previous all-time high figure of around 52 lakh devotees recorded in 2023.

Statement read that record number of pilgrims came to the Himalayan state to pay their obescience at Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines reflecting the growing religious tourism in Uttarakhand and the trust of devotees nationwide.

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Reacting to the increasing number of devotees in Char Dham pilgrimage, Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it was possible by the extensive arrangements made by the state government for safe, easy and organised travel for the pilgrims.

Dhami added, "Every devotee coming to devbhoomi Uttarakhand is our guest. State government's persistent effort is to ensure that pilgrim's journey is safe, smooth and pleasant. Record rise in number of devotees in Char Dham Yatra is proof of state's improved facilities for the devotees."

CM claimed that efforts of the state administration, police, health department, SDRF, local bodies and shrine priests too contributed to the successful operation of the Char Dham Yatra.

"Facilities related to health services, traffic management, drinking water, sanitation, parking, accommodation, disaster management, and pilgrim convenience along Char Dham routes were continuously strengthened. Special emphasis is also laid on seamless coordination among relevant departments in the ongoing pilgrimage season" said Dhami. (Agencies)