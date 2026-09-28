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Home / National / Char Dham Yatra Resumes After Weather Improves

Char Dham Yatra Resumes After Weather Improves

DEHRADUN, Sept 28: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has resumed after a two-day suspension due to bad weather, and authorities have issued guidelines to all concerned District Magistrates, a senior official said on Monday. The pilgrimage was suspended from...

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Daily Excelsior
01:52 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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DEHRADUN, Sept 28: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has resumed after a two-day suspension due to bad weather, and authorities have issued guidelines to all concerned District Magistrates, a senior official said on Monday.

The pilgrimage was suspended from the afternoon of September 26 until September 27, to ensure the safety of travellers and pilgrims, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD's) forecast.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup said the pilgrimage has restarted after improved weather. (Agencies)

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