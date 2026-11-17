Dehradun, Nov 17: Kedarnath, one of the four Char Dham Yatra shrines, generated 73 tonnes of waste during the annual pilgrimage this year, 3.4 times more than last year, according to official records.

A record 19.33 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district this year.

The Char Dham Yatra concluded on Monday, with the closure of the portals of the Badrinath shrine for the winter.

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Of the 73 tonnes of waste generated this year, 51.5 tonnes was dry waste and 22 tonnes was organic waste, according to data shared by the Nagar Panchayat, Kedarnath.

The data showed that Kedarnath generated 21.40 metric tonnes of waste in 2025, 26.10 metric tonnes in 2024 and 32.58 metric tonnes in 2023.

Neeraj Kukreti, Executive Officer of Nagar Panchayat, Kedarnath, said, "Organic waste is disposed of in landfills and dry waste is processed through the baling method. It is being brought back to Sonprayag, from where it will be sent for further processing."

"Dry waste includes PET and water bottles, packets of chips and instant noodles, cardboard, low-density plastic and tetra packs," he said.

Kukreti said that after all the waste is brought to Sonprayag, it will be handed over to a processing company. The tender for this has already been floated.

One waste baler machine is already deployed at Kedarnath and one more will be deployed ahead of the yatra next year.

The Nagar Panchayat said Kedarnath has a landfill capacity of 30,000 sq ft, with 28,000 sq ft remaining. Four landfills have been constructed in Kedarnath over the past five years, it said.

Of the total waste generated this year, 14 tonnes was carried to the collection centre by the pilgrims as part of the local administration's 'Carry Me Back' campaign.

The initiative is aimed at bringing back dry waste from the Kedarnath temple to the collection centre, 1.5 km downhill from the shrine. A total of 6,000 pilgrims volunteered and brought back waste in small packets weighing between 1 and 5 kg.

Vikram Kapoor, Project Head, 'Carry Me Back' campaign, said, "The initiative was started on June 1 and we saw a very good response in the initial few days itself. Some pilgrims who could not carry additional weight even volunteered to hire horses or other animals to send the waste downhill."

"Next year, we will increase the capacity to ensure that more waste is cleared from Kedarnath," he said. (Agencies)