Channi camp to meet Baghel on Saturday amid Punjab Congress buzz

Chandigarh, Jul 10: Senior Congress leaders considered close to former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will hold a meeting with party state general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, three days after he ruled out any change in the state party leadership.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was asked by reporters on the issue, said Baghel has told him that a meeting has been scheduled for Saturday.

Baghel will speak to them separately, he told reporters here.

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Sources said that Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjit, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu could be among the leaders to meet Baghel.

When asked, the Channi camp had insisted that Warring should not be part of the meeting; the state president said he did not know about this.

"I don't know about this condition. But what I know is that Baghel is meeting them separately," Warring said.

Asked how soon former chief minister Channi, who is also sitting MP from Jalandhar and chairman of the party's campaign committee in Punjab, would be seen together, Warring said, "In a day or two, you will see us all together".

He said he does not hold a grudge against any leader and asserted that Congress is united. (Agencies)