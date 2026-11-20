NEW DELHI, Nov 20: US-based retail giant Walmart has said it faced a 100-basis-point headwind to its top-line growth in the third quarter as the 'Big Billion Days' sales event of its Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart shifted to the fourth quarter this year.

"Timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days ("BBD") event negatively affected growth with an expected corresponding benefit to Q4," said Walmart in its earnings statement.

The company saw the impact as Flipkart's 11-day Big Billion Days (BBD) festive sale shifted to a different timing compared with that of the previous year, with its sales contribution shifting to Walmart's fourth-quarter results.

"As we previewed on last quarter's call, we faced a 100-basis-point headwind to top-line growth in Q3 due to the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days event, or BBD in India, which will be reported in International's fourth-quarter results this year," said John David Rainey, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc.

The 13th edition of Big Billion Days, which opened on October 9, 2026, recorded 20-22 per cent year-on-year growth in orders, units and buyers, according to reports.

However, Walmart also said this shift will provide a boost of around 100 basis points to its sales growth in the ongoing fourth quarter. The impact is expected to reverse in the December quarter, when the sales contribution from the event will be reflected in Walmart's international segment.

In the third quarter, Walmart, which follows the February-January fiscal calendar, said, "Timing of BBD negatively affected net sales growth by about 500 bps" in its international business, which operates in 18 countries outside the US, including India.

Walmart International's "e-commerce sales down 2 per cent and advertising business down 15 per cent, both negatively affected by timing of BBD," said

the Bentonville, Arkansas-headquartered retail giant in its earnings statement for the third quarter of FY27.

In the zone, excluding Flipkart, inventory is growing slower than sales, it added.

Walmart International has reported a growth of 7 per cent to USD 35.9 billion in the third quarter of FY27. In terms of constant currency, Walmart International's growth was only 3.3 per cent to USD 34.7 billion.

"Growth driven primarily by India and China, with business mix benefits, partially offset by strategic investments in Mexico and Canada," it said.

The overall revenue of Walmart Inc. was USD 188.8 billion, up 5.2 per cent in Q3 FY27.

Walmart has also raised its full-year FY27 net sales growth outlook to 4.9-5.2 per cent, in constant currency, from its earlier estimate of 4-5 per cent.

"Net sales for FY27 are expected to grow 4.9 per cent to 5.2 per cent and adjusted operating income to grow 8 per cent to 8.6 per cent, all in constant currency," it said. (PTI)