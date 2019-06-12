Chandrayan Lander to carry Tri-colour, Rover wheels designed on Ashoka Chakra

BENGALURU: True to the indigenous of most complex Space Science Projects and manufacturing of the Spacecraft, the Chandrayaan 2 to be launched on July 15 will have the Indian National Flag on its Lander and the Rover’s wheels is designed on Ashoka Chakra.

Briefing news-persons on the launch of the most complex Space programme, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said Chandrayaan 2 depicts the true spirit of indiginisation and about 500 Indian Universities and 120 industries had played a role in the building of the satellite and the launch vehicle.

”We cannot thank the Academia and the Indian industry any further in promoting the Space programme involving Chandrayaan 2 and other Space Missions. In this Mission 80 per cent of the cost has gone to the industries and Varsities helping us to upgrade GSLV MK III and 60 per cent towards building of the Chandrayaan 2 Satellite,” he added. (AGENCIES)