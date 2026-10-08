Chandraker Bharti Re-Designated As Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) In J&K

Srinagar, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has re-designated senior IAS officer Chandraker Bharti (IAS: AGMUT:1996) as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) following his promotion to the Apex Scale of the IAS.

According to Government Order No. 1615-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 08, 2026, the re-designation has been ordered consequent upon the promotion of Chandraker Bharti to the Apex Scale (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix).

The order states that the promotion was effected through an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, vide Order No. 14016/24/2025-UTS.I dated September 25, 2026.

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As per the government order, Chandraker Bharti subsequently assumed charge in the Apex Scale (Level-17) on October 01, 2026, following which he has now been formally re-designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary).

The order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and has been signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, besides senior officers of the J&K administration.

The order has also been circulated among all Financial Commissioners/Additional Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Director General of Police, J&K, Principal Secretaries, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, all Commissioners/Secretaries to the Government, and the Chairperson, J&K Special Tribunal.

See Order Copy Click Here.....