Chandigarh railway station traffic block to disrupt train services from September 10

PANCHKULA, Sept 8:

Northern Railway will take a traffic block at Chandigarh railway station under the Ambala Division from September 10 to October 15 for carrying out infrastructure-related works at the station, leading to the cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of several trains, besides changes in temporary stoppages and platforms.

According to the railway notification, the block will affect normal train operations at Chandigarh during the period. Several trains will remain fully cancelled, while some services will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified dates. Two trains will be operated on a changed route, selected trains will be given additional temporary stoppages and the platforms of a large number of trains will also be changed in different phases.

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Among the trains to remain cancelled are the 14331 Delhi Jn-Kalka Express from September 9 to October 15 and the 14332 Kalka-Delhi Jn Express from September 10 to October 16. The 54531/54532 Kalka-Ambala Cantt-Kalka Passenger will also remain cancelled during the notified period.

The 14541 Chandigarh-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled from September 9 to October 15, while the return 14542 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express will remain cancelled from September 10 to October 16. Similarly, the 14630 Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Satluj Express will remain cancelled from September 9 to October 15 and the 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Satluj Express from September 10 to October 16.

The cancellations will also affect the 74646 Jalandhar City-Ambala Cantt DEMU, 74645 Ambala Cantt-Jalandhar City DEMU, 74991 Ambala Cantt-Daulatpur Chowk DEMU and 74992 Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala Cantt DEMU on the dates specified in the railway notification.

The railway has also announced partial cancellation of several long-distance trains. The 15063/15064 Ramnagar-Chandigarh Express will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on specified dates, with the affected journey between Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh remaining cancelled.

Similar arrangements have been announced for the 12983/12984 Ajmer Jn-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express and the 20989/20990 Udaipur City-Chandigarh Superfast Express. The trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at Ambala Cantt on the dates specified in the notification, affecting their operation on the Chandigarh-Ambala Cantt section.

The notification also lists two trains that will operate on a changed route on specified dates. These are the 14615 Lalkuan Jn-Amritsar Express and the 14616 Amritsar-Lalkuan Jn Express. The railway has specified the revised operational arrangements and dates for these services in the notification.

To facilitate passengers during the block period, additional temporary stoppages will be provided at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) for several trains. The trains covered under this arrangement include 18309 Sambalpur Jn-Jammu Tawi Express, 18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Jn Express, 18101 Tatanagar Jn-Jammu Tawi Express, 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Jn Express, 11905/11906 Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur Express, 15531/15532 Saharsa Jn-Amritsar Jansadharan Express and 14631/14632 Dehradun-Amritsar Express, on the dates mentioned in the railway notification.

The traffic block will also result in changes in the scheduled platforms of trains at Chandigarh railway station. The platform changes have been divided into three phases, September 10 to September 21, September 22 to October 3 and October 4 to October 15.

The railway notification lists several trains whose scheduled berthing platforms will be changed during these three phases. The changes cover a large number of express and long-distance trains, with the original and revised platform numbers specified against each train in the notification.

Northern Railway has advised passengers travelling during the block period to take note of the cancellations, partial cancellations, changed routes, temporary stoppages and revised platform arrangements and check the latest train information before commencing their journeys.

(UNI)