Chander Mohan asks CM to remove radical elements from party, admn

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Senior leader and in charge of the Namami Gange Campaign and Tawi Andolan, Chander Mohan Sharma, called upon Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah to first identify and remove radical elements from his own party as well as from the Union Territory administration before expecting any meaningful progress on governance and public confidence.

Chander Mohan Sharma, accompanied by Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Media in charge, J&K BJP, was addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

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Sharma said that such an exercise was a prerequisite for restoring trust and ensuring effective administration. Referring to the recent controversy over the alleged glorification of "villains as heroes" in school textbooks, he claimed that the episode pointed to the presence of "black sheep" within the administrative system. According to him, the incident is "the tip of the iceberg" and warranted a comprehensive review of the entire administrative setup.

He stressed that a thorough scrutiny and intensive investigation of the administration was essential to identify and eliminate elements working against the national interest. Sharma further alleged that instead of extending full cooperation to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in his efforts to remove supporters and facilitators of terrorism from the administration, the leadership of the NC and the PDP had repeatedly questioned and opposed such actions.

The senior leader said the time had come for the leadership of both parties to accept that India had moved decisively forward as one united nation and that there was no scope for reviving what he described as outdated political narratives. He asserted that the sooner these parties accepted this reality, the better it would be for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for their own party workers. He further maintained that concepts such as plebiscite, Azadi, autonomy, self-rule, Article 370 and Article 35A should be consigned to history, and that any glorification of separatism or terrorism had no place in a democratic and progressive society.