Chander M Bhat’s book on Kashmiri Pandit Culture hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Kashmiri Pandits...Culture, Heritage and Traditions, authored by noted historian, chronicler and writer Chander M Bhat, was formally released by Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj, vice president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, at a grand function held in the Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Mission, Guru Bazar, here on Saturday.

The book, which took the author more than three years of painstaking research and dedicated effort to complete, draws upon ancient scriptures, Sharada manuscripts and other valuable historical and cultural sources. It presents a comprehensive account of the distinctive way of life of the Kashmiri Pandit community, with particular emphasis on its age old customs, rituals, traditions, beliefs and cultural heritage.

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Addressing the large gathering, Swami Suhitanandaji Maharaj praised the author's tireless efforts and described the publication as the culmination of painstaking research, deep commitment and devotion. He observed that the book would make a valuable contribution towards preserving the rich cultural legacy of the Kashmiri Pandits for future generations.

Swami Aptalokanandaji Maharaj, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Srinagar, and Swami Yajnadharanandaji Maharaj, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Jammu, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of documenting and safeguarding the spiritual and cultural traditions of the community.

The foreword to the book has been written by noted Urdu writer, Deepak Budki, while its cover has been designed by renowned artist Ravi Dhar.

The function was attended by a distinguished gathering of devotees, scholars, writers, community representatives and admirers of Kashmir's cultural heritage.