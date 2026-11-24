Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: J&K’s international Para Taekwondo athlete Chandeep Singh clinched the gold medal in the heavyweight category at the World Para Taekwondo Championship held in Muju, South Korea, bringing laurels to India and the Union Territory.

A two-time World Championship silver medallist, Chandeep reached the pinnacle of international success with the gold, marking a significant milestone in his sporting career and a proud moment for J&K’s sporting fraternity.

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The J&K Taekwondo Association congratulated Chandeep on his achievement, with president Rajesh Pangotra, general secretary Ramesh Chander Sharma and vice-president Advocate Neelofar hailing his performance.

The Association also appreciated international coach and former medallist Atul Pangotra, who has been mentoring Chandeep since 2016-17, for his sustained efforts, technical guidance and dedication.

It also acknowledged the contribution of Chandeep’s family, coaches, mentors and well-wishers in his journey. The Association said his progression from two World Championship silver medals to gold reflected dedication, perseverance and the importance of committed coaching, adding that his achievement would inspire aspiring para athletes to pursue excellence at the international level.