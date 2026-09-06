Chanda Chori, Paper Leak among issues raised by Cong during ‘Chopal Pe Charcha’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Urban here today organized a 'Chopal Pe Charcha' programme at Chattha, as part of its ongoing campaign against the 'Chanda Chori' issue.

The 'Chopal Pe Charcha' programme was led by JKPCC president and MLA, Tariq Hameed Karra along with working president PCC, Raman Bhalla, president DCC Jammu Urban, Yogesh Sawhney, DCC president Jammu Rural, Neeraj Kundan, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, office bearers, workers and others.

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The event was organized by Amrit Bali, Incharge Jammu South/RS Pura Constituency.

Addressing the gathering, president PCC Tariq Hameed Karra said that 'Chopal Pe Charcha' initiative is being taken directly to the people to expose the truth behind 'Chanda Chori' issue.

He said the growing concerns over paper leaks, recruitment and examination-related irregularities had deeply affected the confidence of students and educated youth.

Referring to 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, Karra said that Congress would continue to raise the voice of students and demand accountability wherever their interests are being compromised.

PCC working president, Raman Bhalla said the youth of J&K cannot be made to pay the price for administrative failures.

"Every paper leak destroys the dreams of thousands of students," he said adding that thousands of students devote years of their lives to preparing for competitive examinations with the hope of securing employment and when the examination system is compromised, it is not merely an administrative lapse but a direct assault on the aspirations of entire generation.

DCC Jammu Urban president, Yogesh Sawhney said that Congress would continue to highlight these issues with determination.

Senior leaders and party members including Vijay Sharma, chief Sewa Dal, Satish Sharma, Incharge Bahu, vice presidents DCC-Rajinder Singh, Ravinder Chib, Vijay Sharma Biju, Pawan Bhagat, vice chairman SC Department, block presidents-Gurmeet Singh, Pardeep Bhalla, Sanjiv Katal, Bhushan Kumar, Yashpal Bhagat, Varinder Manhas, Latish Sharma, Sunil Slathia, District general secretary, Baldev Singh Wazir, Raj Bhagat, District secretary, Ramesh Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Iqbal Dhar, Sanjeev Vaid, Santosh Sharma, Sonu Dogra, Sunita Sharma, Parshotam Bhagat, Raman Gupta, Kewal Bhagat, Happy Randhawa and others were also present in the programme.