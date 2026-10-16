Chamber President calls on DC Jammu, discusses issues of business community

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu along with CCI office bearers, Rajeev Gupta, Jr Vice President and Rajesh Gupta, Treasurer, called on Dy Commissioner Jammu, Minga Sherpa and held a discussion with him regarding various issues concerning the business community and the general public.

During the interaction, Arun Gupta highlighted the concerns of traders and local shopkeepers, particularly in view of the ongoing festival season. He requested the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that traders and shopkeepers are not subjected to unnecessary harassment during this important period of commercial activity. He further emphasized that if any information or complaint is received against a trader, the facts should be properly verified before initiating any action, so that genuine business activities are not adversely affected.

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Arun Gupta also drew attention of the Deputy Commissioner towards the growing problem of traffic congestion in Jammu, especially during the festival season, when markets witness a substantial increase in shoppers and commercial activity. He stressed the need for effective traffic management and requested the administration to identify and develop additional parking zones at suitable locations across Jammu city.

He stated that adequate parking facilities and better traffic regulation would provide considerable relief to the public, traders, and customers visiting the markets, while also ensuring the smooth functioning of business establishments during the festive period.

The Chamber President expressed hope that the district administration would give due consideration to these genuine concerns and take appropriate steps in coordination with the concerned departments to safeguard the interests of the business community and facilitate the general public.

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, reiterated its commitment to working closely with the district administration for the overall development of Jammu, the welfare of traders, and the promotion of a peaceful, convenient, and business-friendly environment in the city.

The Dy Commissioner Jammu gave patient hearing and assured that all the points discussed would receive due attention and no member of the business community would be unnecessarily harassed.