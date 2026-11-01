Chamber delegation calls on JMC Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Arun Gupta along with his team of office bearers today met Commissioner JMC, Aayushi Sudan and put before her various key issues pertaining to Jammu city and emphasized the need for immediate attention to resolve these issues.

During the meeting Arun Gupta expressed sincere gratitude to Commissioner JMC for her prompt intervention and necessary action regarding the urgent removal of fire debris (Malba) from Shiv Market Railway Station Jammu.

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During interaction Gupta highlighted the deteriorating condition of some lanes and main holes in Jammu city covered under the Jammu smart city project. He urged the commissioner JMC to ensure urgent repair of lanes and main holes to ease the movement of public and avoid any untoward incidents.

He also requested that the drainage system of Jammu city especially in Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Trikuta Nagar should be cleared and if possible the funds of smart city should be spent in new areas rather than the areas where there is no need to implement such projects.

Gupta also expressed concern over the malfunctioning of the street lights in many areas. He called for swift efforts to repair / replace the non functional street lights to restore the proper lighting system especially during night time.

CCI president requested the Commissioner JMC that the parking areas identified at Bus Stand and Shalamar should be completed on war footing basis and besides this the shops earmarked for rehabilitation of Nai Basti shopkeepers should be completed in time bound manner.

In the festive season Arun Gupta emphasized the importance of supporting the business community and urged the commissioner JMC not to harass the traders unnecessarily. He suggested that complaints if any should be addressed in consultation with the concerned bazaar association to ensure smooth resolution.

Commissioner assured that no trader shall be harassed unnecessarily and requested that major violation should be avoided and sufficient space should be kept open for free movement of the pedestrians.

Chamber vice president Rajeev Gupta, secretary general Manish Gupta, secretary Rajesh Gupta, treasurer Rajesh Gupta, also accompanied.