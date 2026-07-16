Challenge for Quality Assurance of HEIs

NAAC Disruption

Dr Sham Lal Gupta

shamthepioneer@gmail.com

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(National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bangalore played a very important role in initiating quality perspective in 1994 by launching a process of quality assurance and sustenance in the HEIs of India and it successfully continued its sincere efforts till 2024 when ultimately it planned to switch over to a new methodology which is more transparent and objective in its approach making exercise online and doing away with the practice of peer team visits. The NAAC Bangalore officially decided to switch over to a new accreditation process in two stages based on Dr. Radhakrishnan Committee report to take effect from July 2024, known as Binary Accreditation model. It was resolved on January 27, 2024 by the 104th Executive Committee meeting to transition the process in two stages, Binary Accreditation (Accredited or not Accredited) and Maturity Based Graded Levels (MBGL). The new accreditation methodology was to be implemented by December 2024 and the slow role out has created disruptions in the accreditation of HEIs. This pause has raised concerns regarding, quality assurance processes in India's HEIs. and their timely evaluation. Ensuring Continuity in accreditation processes is essential to maintain quality standards and global competitiveness in India's higher education sector. As of July 2026, not a single university or college has received fresh accreditation for the year 2025-26 academic year creating a "headless" state of affairs. Whereas the previous accreditation system is phased out but the new one is not fully operational. The old evaluation criteria do not align with the goals of NEP 2020 and it has out lived itself causing stagnation in teaching-learning, research and governance improvements. In the absence of new accreditation process the institutions may delay internal reforms aimed at improving quality bench -marks.

Unfortunately, with a pause in the new accreditation, many higher education institutions operating with expired or no ratings and struggling to prove their quality standards to various stakeholders which affects their ability to attract students, faculty and research funding. The delay in adopting the new, more stringent metrics means institutions may continue to Operate under outdated evaluation that do not reflect the dynamic needs of contemporary education, potentially leading to a stagnation in teaching -learning quality. Institutions intending to apply under the new system (Binary Accreditation) are confused and unsure about the future action due to the lack of financial and detailed guidelines required for the new framework. Previous controversies involving the bribery and the removal of peer assessors combined with the current delay have eroded trust in the accreditation process, raising concerns about the impartiality and rigor of the evaluation system. The new NAAC guidelines introduced as a part of NEP 2020 aim to revamp the accreditation process to ensure comprehensive evaluation of institutions of higher learning. Delaying the implementation of these guidelines can have significant repercussions on multiple fronts including academic quality, institutional credibility and national educational goals. Accreditation serves as benchmark for institutional credibility ensuring that educational institutions meet certain standards of quality. The new NAAC guidelines emphasise a more transparent and accountable accreditation process, incorporating diverse aspects such as faculty quality, infrastructure, governance, Community engagement, Societal responsibilities of the students etc.

A delay in this implementation can undermine the credibility of the accreditation process leading to a lack of trust among stakeholders including students, parents, employees and parents. The NEP2020 aims to transform the Indian education system to make it more inclusive, flexible, multidisciplinary and aligned with global standards. The new guidelines are integral to this transformation. Delaying their implementation can hinder the alignment of higher education institutions with the broader goals of the NEP 2020.

In the era of globalisation higher education institutions must compete with inter- national/global institutions of higher learning. The NEP 2020 aim to elevate the Indian institutions to global standards making them more competitive internationally. The foreign institutions will offer to collaborate only with Indian higher education institutions which are accredited as per new NAAC methodology. A delay in their implementation can hinder the alignment of higher education institutions with the broader goals of the NEP. Our educational institutions will fall behind the global counterparts in terms of quality and innovations. This can affect the attractiveness of Indian higher education institutions for international students and faculty as well as collaborations with global institutions. The guidelines emphasize enhancing the overall educational experience of students and professional development of the faculty. Delaying implementation means missing out on opportunities to improve student support services, faculty training programmes and research opportunities. This can negatively impact students' satisfaction and learning outcomes as well as faculty motivation and retention. The absence of the functioning of accreditation body has rendered the quality assurance mechanism inactive causing an unending vacuum.

The delay in NAAC accreditation process is causing student choice disruptions. Students face difficulties in identifying quality institutions, as accreditation serves as a key - benchmark for decision-making. NEP 2020 envisioned mandatory fast-track and binary Quality Assurance mechanism to be fully operational by 2030 so as to cover 100% higher education institutions through NAAC accreditation. The current backlogs and procedural delays have created a gap between the policy vision and implementation realities.

The NEP 2020 aimed to move from grading system to a simpler binary ("Accredited/Not Accredited") frame work to reduce the focus on marks and increase the focus on quality -

The delay in launching this "Basic Accreditation Framework" means many institutions are stuck under the old system, delaying the maturity based graded levels That are intended to incentivise excellence. This stagnation hinders the NEP's goals of fostering a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and outcome-based learning. NAAC accreditation is a prerequisite for granting autonomous status to these institutions. Delays in accreditation directly blocks the transformation of colleges into autonomous institutions AS NAAC accreditation is linked with the funding eligibility (e.g; UGC, RUSA) delays prevent-eligible institutions from upgrading their infrastructure or developing new programmes which are crucial for achieving the 50% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) target by 2035.

NAAC may take some more time to take a final call on the new binary system of accreditation. A few initiatives may be undertaken by the States/UTs of India in order to continue the process of assessment/ evaluation of the HEIs so as to identify their strengths / weaknesses/ Opportunities and challenges.

The States/UTs may establish Quality Assurance Cells as an internal mechanism to continue the practice of quality assurance and sustenance. Experts can be drawn from universities/colleges and stand-alone institution to help the process of evaluation of the HEIs.

These can be engaged for the Academic Audit and monitor the overall quality of the institutions. In the meanwhile the Internal Quality Assurance Cells of the respective universities and colleges may be made pro-active and functional which have stopped working since long. The state Higher Education Council may organise workshops and seminars on the proposed methodology by taking the expertise of the NAAC Bangalore and many other institutions of excellence in the country. Any further delay in the continuous steps for the assessment and accreditation of the HEIs may give a setback to the quality assurance and sustenance which ultimately jeopardises the quality education in our country.

In J&K only 30% Colleges are NAAC accredited till date. If it finalises the new binary methodology many more colleges will offer for the NAAC accreditation and the quality of higher education will improve.

(The author is the Former Director Colleges Higher Education Department J&K)