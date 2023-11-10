Chairperson JKPPSs visits PPS Miran Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Prof Rasmita Das Swain, Chairperson, Management Committee, Jammu and Kashmir Police Public Schools (JKPPSs)/Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), Prof Rasmita Das Swain, today visited J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib.

A statement said that her visit aimed at reviewing the functioning of the school.

During her visit, Prof Rasmita Swain shared her plans for the future development of the schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

She impressed upon enhancing the educational experience in J&K Police Public School Miran Sahib and other Police Public Schools across the UT for quality education and innovation. She further emphasized upon the importance of holding training sessions for the school faculty to equip them with the latest pedagogical techniques.

She also highlighted the significance of tuning the programmes with other reputed schools for sharing the best practices, exchanging ideas and fostering a culture of innovation in these schools.

Earlier, Prof Swain interacted with the students and inspected the infrastructure of the school, including laboratories and the primary and nursing wings of the institution.

The Principal and the staff members briefed her about the teaching-learning process of the students as also the extra-curricular activities of the school.