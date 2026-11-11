Chairperson FADA calls on CM, discusses EoDB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: A delegation of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) J&K led by its Chairperson, Sanjay Aggarwal today called on Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister J&K.

The delegation included FADA Jammu Regional Directors Sanjay Mahajan, Sahil Mahajan, Manik Batra, and Kanav Aggarwal.

Advertisement

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss about Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), CNG Distribution Network and Establishment of Automobile Skill Development Centre in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Aggarwal said, "FADA J&K represents about 310 automobile outlets providing direct and indirect employment to approx 40,000 persons and generating about 2000 cr of Revenue for the Government of J&K."

Aggarwal raised the issue of Ease of doing business for automobile sector in the J&K and said that further improvements in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) framework are essential to unlock the sector's full potential and encourage fresh investment in Jammu & Kashmir.

One of the important regulatory matters concerning automobile dealers in J&K is the Trade Certificate.

He said that at present, automobile dealers are required to submit a substantial number of documents for obtaining a Trade Certificate in J&K, which is creating difficulties and hindering the smooth and timely completion of the application process.

"There is a dire need to minimize the documentation process for obtaining the Trade Certificate keeping in view the ease of doing business as is being done by our neighbouring state Punjab," he added.

CM Omar Abdullah appreciated the contribution of FADA J&K and the automobile dealership fraternity towards the economic growth, revenue generation and employment creation in the Union Territory.

He assured the delegation that the issues and suggestions raised would be examined by the concerned departments for appropriate consideration.

The CM also acknowledged the importance of simplifying business processes, promoting investment and creating skill development opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.