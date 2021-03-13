Chairman J&K Bank, former Minister, public delegation from Kishtwar call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank, RK Chhibber today met Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at the Raj Bhavan and discussed several important issues pertaining to the functioning of the bank.

The J&K Bank Chairman informed the Lt Governor about the status of disbursement of financial assistance under various flagship programmes, besides the roadmap being prepared for rationalising the bank staff and filling up the vacant posts.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the bank and called for maintaining discipline among the bank functionaries to nurture transparency and accountability at all levels. He advised the Chairman to take all measures to further improve the fiscal health of the bank.

Meanwhile, a public deputation from different areas of Kishtwar district led by former Minister, Sunil Sharma called on the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about the important public issues pertaining to their areas.

The deputation submitted a memorandum of demands related to strengthening of road network, augmentation of power supply, upgradation of health and transport facilities in the far-flung areas of Paddar, Dachhan, and other surrounding areas.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the visiting deputation and assured redressal of their genuine issues on priority.

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to working for the people of the UT without any discrimination so that citizens of J&K reap the benefits of good governance at their door-steps.