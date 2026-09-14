Chain Snatcher Follows Woman into House After Failed Snatching Bid At Bakshi Nagar
A man attempted to snatch a woman’s chain while she was returning from a gurdwara in Bakshi Nagar. After the attempt failed, he followed her into her house. The woman’s husband confronted the suspect and pushed him out before...
A man attempted to snatch a woman’s chain while she was returning from a gurdwara in Bakshi Nagar. After the attempt failed, he followed her into her house. The woman’s husband confronted the suspect and pushed him out before he escaped.
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