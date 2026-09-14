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Home / Videos / Chain Snatcher Follows Woman into House After Failed Snatching Bid At Bakshi Nagar

Chain Snatcher Follows Woman into House After Failed Snatching Bid At Bakshi Nagar

A man  attempted to snatch a woman’s chain while she was returning from a gurdwara in Bakshi Nagar. After the attempt failed, he followed her into her house. The woman’s husband confronted the suspect and pushed him out before...

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Daily Excelsior
04:02 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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A man  attempted to snatch a woman’s chain while she was returning from a gurdwara in Bakshi Nagar. After the attempt failed, he followed her into her house. The woman’s husband confronted the suspect and pushed him out before he escaped.

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