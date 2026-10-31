Ch Sukhnandan leads deputation to Div Com; seeks return of leased land to farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: A deputation of farmers and landowners from Chinore and adjoining villages, led by former Minister and senior BJP leader Ch Sukhnandan Choudhary today met the Divisional Commissioner and submitted a memorandum seeking restoration of 13,720 kanals of agricultural land leased to the Seed Multiplication Farm, Chinore, to its original owners.

In the memorandum, the landowners highlighted their long-pending demand for the return of the land, alleging that despite the expiry of the lease agreement in 2013, the authorities had failed to restore possession to the rightful owners.

Advertisement

"A total of 13,720 kanals of land belonging to farmers from 11 villages was leased to the Seed Multiplication Farm, Chinore. The village-wise details include 1,175 kanals in Beli Azmat, 763 kanals in Beli Touran, 1,163 kanals in Dhankot, 2,020 kanals in Beli Bagian, 4,564 kanals in Chinore, 1,366 kanals in Thub, 618 kanals in Chak Magana, 761 kanals in Chak Umbra, 432 kanals in Gole Pathan, 470 kanals in Bathur and 388 kanals in Machhial," the memorandum stated.

The landowners maintained that the lease arrangement had expired in 2013.

They further alleged that compensation rates had neither been revised nor brought in line with prevailing economic conditions, leaving the affected families struggling to protect their financial interests.

According to the memorandum, nearly 2,000 to 2,100 families depend on the land and the compensation associated with it.

The landowners have questioned the continued use of their agricultural land by the Seed Multiplication Farm after the expiry of the lease and maintained that the authorities should take immediate steps to restore the land to its original owners.

Seeking the intervention of the Divisional Commissioner, the deputation urged the administration to examine the matter, settle the long-pending issue and ensure restoration of the land to the rightful owners.

The Divisional Commissioner was also requested to take up the matter with the concerned department and ensure appropriate action in accordance with the applicable rules and legal provisions.