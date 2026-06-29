Ch Abdul Ghani Kohli conferred with Imam Rabbani Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: In recognition of his lifelong dedication to public service, education and humanitarian causes, Hajji Alhaj Engineer Chowdhary Abdul Ghani Kohli was conferred with Imam Rabbani Award, in a function held here today.

The award was formally conferred upon by the renowned Islamic scholar Hazrat Ayyub Khalid Misbahi of Rajasthan.

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In this regard, a function was organized by the Jamia Islamia Charitable Trust under the visionary leadership and supervision of Mufti Aslam Sahib.

Throughout his distinguished career, Kohli has served the people with sincerity and integrity in multiple capacities.

As an accomplished engineer, a former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the founder of several educational institutions, he has played a significant role in improving educational opportunities and promoting inclusive development in the region.

His remarkable administrative and religious contributions are equally noteworthy.

He served with distinction as the president of the Seerat-e-Nabi Conference for sixteen years, where he actively promoted the teachings of peace, unity, compassion and moral values inspired by the life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Under his leadership, the conference grew into a respected platform for religious dialogue, social awareness and community service.

The grand ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent Islamic scholars, including Hazrat Ayyub Khalid Misbahi (Rajasthan), Maulana Sarfaraz Ahmad Qadri, Maulana Shakeel Ahmad Saqafi and several other distinguished scholars.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity and continued progress.