CGPWA releases Newsletter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Newsletter of the Central Govt Pensioners' Welfare Association, Jammu (CGPWA) was released by its president Kuldeep Khoda and other senior members in a function held here today.

The newsletter specifically focused on CGHS issues affecting CGHS pensioner beneficiaries including the OPDs of both Jammu Wellness Centres (WC) are becoming overcrowded as the number of UT pensioners joining the scheme increases; consequently, more CGHS Wellness Centres are needed.

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The J&K UT Govt has already initiated a move to provide spaces in the Govt Medical Colleges and District Hospitals in the J&K UT for opening new WCs and the CGHS is required to establish these there to extend CGHS facilities to new beneficiaries across the UT and relieve overcrowding in the existing WCs.

At present, these two Jammu WCs cater to a whopping number of 31000 CGHS beneficiaries, making the situation unmanageable.

The Newsletter also carries articles relating to pensioners and older persons besides health issues particularly of Chest Diseases written by Dr Ashok Bhan and Dr Rahul Gupta, HoD, Chest Diseases, GMC Jammu.

The meeting expressed concern over the de-empanelment of two major Jammu hospitals, K D Multi-Specialty Hospital and Ujala Cygnus Jammu Medicity Hospital, and urged CGHS authorities to re-empanel them urgently.

"Pensioners have been deprived of cashless Specialty Hospital treatment due to the lack of empaneled hospitals," they said and urged the Additional Director CGHS Chandigarh to urgently empanel ASCOM Hospital which has since completed the required formalities and those are pending there.

The Association also demanded early CGHS empanelment of AIIMS Vijaypur to extend cashless facilities to the CGHS beneficiaries.

They sought the intervention of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Pension and Pensioners Welfare, for the early empanelment of Jammu Hospitals.