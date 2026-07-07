CGPWA releases newsletter on Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6 : The Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) released the edition of its Newsletter, ‘Jammu Pensioner' Post’ in a function held here today.

This special issue focused on the successful Jammu and Kashmir Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan launched by the LG Manoj Sinha.

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On the occasion, the organization also decided to launch a plantation drive to upgrade the environment by involving students during the impending monsoon.

The decided in this regard was taken during the meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of its president, Kuldeep Khoda.

The CGPWA constituted a 4-member committee with Vinod Raina, president of BALGRAN as convenor to prepare the plan for a successful plantation drive in selected Schools and Govt institutions.

The other members of the Group are former PCCF, S D Swatantra, former Addl. PCCF, U Pachnanda and CCF, S C Sharma, all retired IFS officers.

The focus will be on the post plantation care for the better survival rate of the plants planted in the vacant land.

While selecting the plants for plantation, fruit plants of higher survival rates in the summer zone will also be included.

While the BALGRAN School has consented to collaborate with the CGPWA for this initiative, requests will be made to the Principals of some other schools.

The members also urged the Chief Secretary & Health Secretary to expedite establishment of CGHS WCs space already identified in GMCs & District Hospitals for CGHS beneficiaries including UT Pensioners.

They expressed concern over inordinate delay in settlement of Medical Reimbursement Claims of Pensioners by the CGHS.

“Intervention of MOS PMO & Pension Deptt Dr Jitendra Singh will be sought for settlement of these claims,” they said.