CGPWA delegation visits Vridh Ashram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: A delegation of Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA) led by Kuldeep Khoda, former Director General of Police (DGP) and the Association president, here today, visited Home for the Aged & Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Amphalla.

The delegation was given a warm reception by the management and inmates of the Home.

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Pankaj Gupta, president Vridh Ashram delivered the welcome address.

A documentary showcasing the facilities and welfare activities of the Home was screened and this was followed by a Power Point Presentation by Dr. Dinesh Gupta, secretary of the Home highlighting major achievements, infrastructure development works and welfare initiatives undertaken recently along with future projects.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ashok Bhan, former DGP appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Home in serving one of the most vulnerable sections of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Khoda, chief guest lauded the Home for its exemplary humanitarian service.

The Association contributed Rs. 11,000 towards the welfare of the inmates while Kuldeep Khoda personally donated Rs. 5,000.

Among the members of the Home Management Committee present on the occasion were Prem Gupta, IGP retired and patron of the Home; Vijay Gupta, joint secretary; Sudha Gupta, S. Rattan Deep Singh Anand, S. Rajinder Singh, Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Vijay Dhawan and other committee members.

The delegation included Dr. Sudarshan Kumar, vice president; K.B Jandial, general secretary; O.P Sharma, treasurer; K.L Sharma, V.K Sambyal, Nisar Ahmed, V.K Padha and several other members of the Association.

Preeti Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu and Prof. Neha Sharma along with her students were also present.

Appreciation was extended to the young volunteers Khushi Sharma, Bhoomi Sharma, Isha Sharma and Raghav Gupta for spirit of community service.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Sat Pal Sharma, MCM.