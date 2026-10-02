CGPWA celebrates International Day of Older Persons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Central Govt Pensioners' Welfare Association, Jammu (CGPWA) today celebrated the 36th International Day of Older Persons with an inter-school painting competition and a Health Talk on dental Care for the elderly.

The Chief Guest, Ashok Angurana shared his experiences from his tenure in the Social Empowerment and Tribal Ministries and suggested that CGPWA hold seminars or lectures on the conditions of ignored and voiceless sections of the population and raised voice for them.

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Dr Ashok Bhan, guest of honour, complimented CGPWA for its thoughtful initiative of an inter-school painting competition on "Lifestyle of Grandparents" and said that there is need for intergenerational linkage to carry forward our social legacy.

Earlier the General Secretary of CGPWA, K B Jandial, explained in his welcome address the basic difference between World Senior Citizen Day celebrated of 21st August and International Day of Older Persons, and the purpose of holding the inter-school Painting Competition on Lifestyle of Grandparents.

In his presidential address, Kuldeep Khoda stressed the need for the elderly to maintain a healthy and happy life, stating that remaining healthy is a great challenge that would address most of their problems.

The Principal, School for Hearing Handicapped, Roshan Bhan, assisted by Jaswant and the Art Teacher, conducted the event.

Dr Reecha Gupta, HoD and Dr Shivani Jandial of the Department of Prosthodontics, Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College, Jammu, delivered a Health Talk on "Geriatric Dental Needs: Towards Healthy Aging".

Twenty-five students from 13 schools in Jammu participated in the painting competition on "Lifestyle of Grandparents". Joys Mooman of Govt Hari Singh Higher Secondary School bagged the first prize, Roshni of Arya Public High School won the second prize and Kajal Ahirwar of Govt Higher Secondary School, Channi Himmat, took the third prize.

Nationally known artist K K Gandhi and Rohit Verma, Faculty member of the Institute of Fine Art and Music, evaluated the paintings and selected the best three.

The vice president of CGPWA, Dr Sudarshan Kumar presented the formal Vote of Thanks.

Nisar Ahmad conducted the proceedings impressively, interspersed with Urdu couplets.