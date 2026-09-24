CGC University hosts IIB-Executive Leadership Dialogue 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

MOHALI, Sept 23: The maiden edition of the Industry-Integrated Board (IIB) - Executive Leadership Dialogue 2026 organised by the CGC University, Mohali was held here today.

The event was held in the presence of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Founder & Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali; Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali and Dr Sushil Prashar, Executive vice president, CGC University, Mohali.

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The dialogue brought together University leadership and representatives from more than 50 leading organisations for a substantive exchange on the evolving talent landscape, the future of work and the strategic imperative for deeper Industry-Academia co-creation.

The gathering brought together an expansive cross-section of industry leaders from organisations including Capgemini, Mphasis, WNS, GoDaddy, Google, Newgen Software, TCS, Accenture, AU Small Finance Bank, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, SAP, HCLTech, Eightfold.ai, Coforge, KPMG, Hitachi, Finastra, IBM, Birlasoft, EY India, Salesforce, Ericsson, Clearwater Analytics, Demand base, Axtria - Ingenious Insights, SopraSteria, Ashok Leyland, Dassault Systèmes, UKG, eBay, Odoo, Reliance Brands Limited and several others.

The dialogue further enabled participating industry delegates to articulate emerging workforce trends, identify existing and anticipated capability gaps, and recommend priority areas and actionable interventions for the Industry-Integrated Board.

These perspectives will contribute towards shaping a structured IIB Strategic Action Agenda, designed to translate industry intelligence into tangible and measurable academic initiatives.

Particular emphasis was placed on strategic collaborations in certifications, Centres of Excellence, internships, research, innovation and placements.

The maiden IIB Executive Leadership Dialogue thus marked an important step towards institutionalising a more continuous and outcome-driven model of Industry-Academia collaboration.

Rather than treating industry engagement as an episodic exchange, the initiative seeks to establish it as an enduring mechanism through which industry perspectives can continually inform academic evolution.