CESC Ltd board okays raising Rs 250 cr via NCDs

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: CESC Ltd board has approved raising Rs 250 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

According to an exchange filing, the deemed date of allotment of the NCDs (non-convertible debentures) is August 5, while the date of maturity is June 30, 2036.

It stated, "a Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has approved the issue of 25,000 secured, unlisted, redeemable, rated non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par aggregating Rs 250 crore, on a private placement basis." (PTI)