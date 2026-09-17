CEO suspends teacher for corporal punishment to students

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 16: The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Rajouri Mohd Hafiz Sheikh has placed a teacher of High School Kundal under suspension following the circulation of a video on social media that allegedly shows him subjecting students to corporal punishment.

According to the suspension order, the matter came to the notice of the Education authorities after a video clip purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media. The authorities stated that the matter warranted immediate attention and a detailed enquiry into the conduct of the teacher.

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Consequently, Nisaar Ahmed, teacher, High School Kundal, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending completion of the enquiry. As per the order, during the period of suspension, the teacher will remain attached to Middle School Chakli, Zone Khawas. He has also been directed not to leave the station of attachment without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

The department is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as part of the enquiry and take further action based on its findings.