CEO SMVDSB reviews Yatra preparedness ahead of Navratra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 6: Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today chaired a meeting with local authorities and security agencies, here today to comprehensively review preparations for the upcoming Navratra, which begins on October 11 and continues till October 20, 2026.

The meeting was attended by the Addl CEO, SMVDSB; SSP Reasi; Commandant, CRPF; Joint CEO, SMVDSB; SDM Katra; SDM Bhawan; SP Katra; Asstt CEOs, SMVDSB; SDPO Katra; SDPO Railway; and representatives of the Army, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, IB and other allied agencies.

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Expecting a heavy rush of devotees during the Navratra festival, both at the holy shrine and at the Katra base camp, the CEO called for close coordination among all stakeholders. He urged concerted action on multiple fronts to ensure a hassle-free yatra in the days ahead.

The CEO underlined the importance of disaster management readiness, including fire fighting arrangements and mock drills. He directed SDRF personnel to work closely with the Board's Disaster Management Task Force to keep vulnerable areas under watch and strengthen crowd management capabilities.

The CEO instructed that public announcements be made regularly, and that joint beat monitoring be carried out to decongest crowds and set up designated holding areas. He emphasised that essential rescue equipment must be kept ready in all sectors, and called for a stronger communication network through the wireless sets and improved infrastructure for seamless coordination.

The CEO stressed the effective utilization of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to strengthen real-time monitoring, coordination and prompt response during the yatra. He reiterated that possession of a valid RFID card is mandatory for every pilgrim undertaking the pilgrimage.

The meeting also reviewed measures for strengthening the verification of Pithoo and Ponywallas to prevent impersonation and ensure that only duly registered and genuine service providers are permitted to operate along the track.

The SSP Reasi and the Commandant, CRPF presented the detailed security grid already in place and described the measures to be implemented en route to the holy shrine, including the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and a multi-tier security grid comprising the police, CRPF, and other paramilitary forces.