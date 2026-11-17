Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 16: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Rajouri, Mohammad Hafiz Sheikh, has taken strict administrative action against absentee and negligent teaching staff in the district, addressing separate cases of unauthorized absence and dereliction of duty within the Koteranka zone.

In the first case, a show-cause notice was issued to Mohammad Saleem Naik, a Master posted at Middle School Neeli Mitti, Zone Koteranka, for continuous unauthorized absence since July 28, 2026, without prior permission or sanctioned leave.

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The CEO noted that this prolonged absence severely impacted academic activities and institution functioning. The teacher has been directed to immediately resume duties, submit a detailed written explanation with documentary evidence, and justify why disciplinary proceedings under the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 (including Rule 30 penalties) and premature retirement proceedings under Regulation 226(2) of the J&K Civil Services Regulations should not be initiated against him.

In the second case, an order was issued regarding two teachers-Mohd Mushtaq and Shamim Akhter, both Teacher Grade-II posted at Government Middle School (GMS) Dandote, Zone Koteranka. Although they marked their attendance in the morning, verification revealed they were absent from the premises and no students were present.

Furthermore, they ignored video call attempts for about half an hour, reflecting severe negligence of official duties. Consequently, the CEO ordered the deduction of one day's salary for each teacher and directed the Principal of Higher Secondary School Samote and the Zonal Education Officer, Koteranka, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the attendance records, presence of students, and circumstances of absence, submitting a comprehensive report for further action.