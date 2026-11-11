CEO Ladakh Bans Political Dharnas, Protests In Leh And Kargil Till Municipal Polls End

Leh, Nov 11: The Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, has prohibited all political dharnas, protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies within the municipal limits of Leh and Kargil during the period of Model Code of Conduct.

The order, issued today, will remain in force till the completion of the election process for Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force with effect from October 23, 2026, when the CEO issued the notification calling upon electors of Leh and Kargil to elect members to the Municipal Committees.

Advertisement

In the order, the CEO said the Model Code requires maintenance of an atmosphere conducive to free, fair and peaceful elections, and no activity should be permitted which may create intimidation, fear or undue influence among electors.

It said organising political dharnas, protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies or similar collective activities during the Code period has the potential to intimidate voters, disturb public order and vitiate the atmosphere for free and fair elections.

Exercising powers under Section 282 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 read with the J&K Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003, the CEO directed that no political party, candidate, worker, supporter or any other person shall organise, hold or participate in any dharna, protest, demonstration, sit-in, hunger strike, rally or any similar form of collective political activity within the municipal limits of Leh and Kargil which is likely to impact peaceful conduct of elections.

All political parties, candidates and their agents shall strictly adhere to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and ensure no activity is undertaken which may intimidate, coerce or unduly influence electors.

The District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) Leh and Kargil, Superintendents of Police Leh and Kargil, and all other concerned authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order. Any violation will be dealt with firmly in accordance with law, including proceedings under relevant provisions and the Model Code of Conduct.

The DEOs have also been asked to give wide publicity to the order through print and electronic media and by affixing copies at public places, including offices of Municipal Committees, notice boards of Deputy Commissioners and other prominent locations.

The order states it has been issued strictly in accordance with the unamended J&K Municipal Act, 2000 and the J&K Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003, and in furtherance of the duty to maintain purity of the electoral process.