CEO JSCL inspects Tawi Riverfront, PM e-bus depot, Tawi Wonderland

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), Ayushi Sudan on Monday inspected ongoing and completed projects under the Jammu Smart City initiative, visiting both banks of the Tawi Riverfront, the PM e-bus seva depot and Tawi Wonderland Park.

During her maiden inspection of the projects, Ayushi Sudan visited the left bank of the Tawi Riverfront before proceeding to the right bank.

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She reviewed the infrastructure developed along the river and took stock of the works undertaken to improve public spaces and recreational facilities.

Project Director Sunil Thusu briefed her on the projects along the banks, their present status and the facilities developed under the Smart City initiative.

She later visited the PM e-bus seva depot to review its functioning and inspect the infrastructure supporting electric bus services in Jammu. She also took stock of the existing facilities and operational arrangements required for the smooth running of e-buses.

The visit also covered the infrastructure available at the depot to support the city's electric public transport services.

Officials briefed her on the existing arrangements and the operational aspects of the facility.

Ayushi Sudan also visited Tawi Wonderland Park at Bhagwati Nagar, another major facility developed under the Jammu Smart City initiative.

The visit was part of her review of public infrastructure and recreational amenities created for residents and visitors.

During the inspection, she reviewed the projects with JSCL officials and received a briefing on their implementation and functioning.

The visit covered key Smart City projects related to riverfront development, public transport infrastructure and recreational facilities.

Senior General Manager Rajesh Abrol, General Manager Saleem Ul Sabah, Assistant Executive Engineer Vivek Chopra, Assistant Executive Engineer, Akhil Samyal, GM IT, Neeraj Ticku, Manager IT, Rahul Pandit and other JSCL officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.