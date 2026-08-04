CEO holds SVEEP programme in Rajouri, stresses ‘No Voter to be left behind’

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 3: To promote voter awareness and encourage greater participation in the electoral process, the Office of the Chief Electoral officer, J&K, today organised a day-long mega SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme at Sunderbani Sub-Division, Rajouri.

The programme was presided over by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Sanjeev Verma.

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District Election Officer, Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, Deputy District Election Officer, Qadeer Ul Rehman; SVEEP Nodal Officer, J&K, Salam Din, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and local residents and voters including newly enrolled electors were present on the occasion.

The programme was organized to strengthen voter awareness at the grassroots level, with a special focus on young and newly enrolled voters, encouraging them to actively participate in the democratic process. The participants were sensitized on the importance of informed and ethical voting, electoral rights, and the role of every eligible citizen in strengthening democracy.

Addressing the gathering, the CEO emphasised that voter awareness cannot remain confined to election time only and needs to be taken to every section of society through sustained and meaningful outreach throughout the year. He called upon the officers, officials and field functionaries to maintain close contact with voters and ensure that genuine information regarding electoral processes reaches people at the grassroots.

Sanjeev Verma also stressed the need to give particular attention to first-time voters and vulnerable sections requiring greater facilitation and awareness. He urged the youth to understand the value of their vote and participate in elections not merely as a right but as an important responsibility towards strengthening the democratic system.

During the programme, detailed discussions were held on voter registration, electoral roll-related services, voter facilitation and the role of Booth Level Officers in ensuring that the eligible citizens are connected with the electoral process. The field functionaries were advised to undertake regular outreach in their respective areas and address the concerns of voters in a timely manner.

The CEO also interacted with the BLOs and other electoral officials and had feedback regarding voter awareness activities being undertaken at the ground level. He stressed the importance of identifying areas and groups where voter awareness needs to be further strengthened and tailoring SVEEP interventions accordingly.

The newly enrolled electors were encouraged to remain actively engaged with the electoral process and make use of the facilities and information made available by the Election Commission of India and the Election Department, J&K. The participants were sensitised about the importance of exercising their franchise freely, responsibly and in an informed manner.