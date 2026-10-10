Centurion Shai keeps West Indies’ Hope alive, beat India by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

RANCHI, Oct 9:

Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 102, an ensemble of genius and power, helped the West Indies gatecrash India's party with a stunning six-wicket win in the second T20I here on Friday.

The five-match series is now level at 1-1 after the Windies pulled off the highest T20I chase against India, which was also the overall second highest chase in the format.

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Set a record 250-run target, West Indies rode on Hope's knock, which came off 45 balls (6x4, 9x6), to reach home.

There was substantial support for the Bajan cricketer from Sherfane Rutherford (84, 37b; 7x4, 7x6) and Romario Shepherd (34, 13b) as WI overhauled the target in 18.3 overs.

For India, Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering 82 before Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma's rapid knocks powered them to 249/5.

The Windies' chase did not start on a bright note as Mayank Yadav clocked 140-plus regularly to strike twice in successive deliveries, removing Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

But Hope and Rutherford tore into India's spin attack, which struggled to grip the ball under heavy dew.

Hope, who struck back-to-back centuries in the preceding ODI series before scoring a fifty in the first T20I, continued his rich vein of form with a 24-ball half-century.

He capped the chase by launching Axar Patel over the ropes for his second T20I century.

Rutherford matched Hope's aggression with a 24-ball fifty, as the pair added 120 runs in just 54 balls to revive the chase.

Rutherford was dropped on 38 when Mayank spilled a straightforward chance off Kuldeep Yadav.

The pair brought up a 100-run alliance off just 43 balls, with Hope and Rutherford clearing the ropes with ease.

Shepherd then provided the late flourish, as West Indies plundered 41 runs across the 17th and 18th overs to seal the victory. (PTI)

Brief scores:

India: 249/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Ishan Kishan 43, Shreyas Iyer 40, Tilak Varma 44 not out; Roston Chase 3/24).

West Indies: 252/4 in 18.3 overs (Shai Hope 102 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 84; Mayank Yadav 3/36).