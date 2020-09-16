Centre’s team to visit Jammu in view of alarming COVID-19 situation: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Jammu, a team from the Union Health Ministry is being immediately sent there to assist the administration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, the Minister of State for personnel, said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.

“Have taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the issue of alarming #COVID situation in #Jammu. A special team of union Health Ministry is being immediately deputed to visit #Jammu and assist the UT Government. Also spoken to LG Sh Manoj Sinha regarding this,” he tweeted. (AGENCIES)