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Home / Latest News / Centre's Tackling Of Delhi Protests Reminder Of Treatment Meted Out To Kashmiris: Farooq Abdullah

Centre's Tackling Of Delhi Protests Reminder Of Treatment Meted Out To Kashmiris: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Centre's tackling of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi is a reminder of the treatment people of Kashmir have faced over years, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday, asserting that "suppressing" the...

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Daily Excelsior
08:16 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Centre's tackling of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi is a reminder of the treatment people of Kashmir have faced over years, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday, asserting that "suppressing" the voice of the opposition, and denying people the right to raise legitimate concerns, "undermines" the spirit of democracy.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah said good governance and effective administration require a strong, active and empowered opposition that can highlight public grievances and hold the government accountable.

The role of the opposition in a democracy is not confined to criticism alone, but also includes representing public aspirations, reviewing government policies and safeguarding constitutional and democratic values, he said.

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